River Institute launches Great River Rapport website

CORNWALL, Ontario – The River Institute has launched a website dedicated to the Great River Rapport – an ecosystem health report for the Upper St. Lawrence River.

The Great River Rapport is a science-based project to assess the status and health of the Upper St. Lawrence River. The River Institute is working with Indigenous partners, scientists, educators, and communities to evaluate scientific data and share the health of the river through stories, art, education, and community action.

The new website www.riverrapport.ca/ provides the background and evolution of the project, together with stories that describe the special connection people have with the river. The site will continue to be populated in the coming months with ecological health indicators that address the concerns of the community and offer ways for people to help protect our river.

“We are so excited to launch the River Rapport website,” stated Dr. Leigh McGaughey, Project Lead for the Great River Rapport. “This site will be a place to learn, engage, and understand how the health of the river depends on all of us. The river stories will merge people with the science, and provide inspiration for everyone to be involved.”

Supported in part by the RBC Foundation, the Great River Rapport is a multi-partner initiative that has attracted widespread attention. In 2021, the project will support another river cleanup initiative by the volunteers of the Great River Network. Follow the website and social media for news and ways to get involved www.riverrapport.ca/.

The River Institute was established in 1994 as a unique community partnership involving the City of Cornwall, government, education, business and industry, and the Mohawks of Akwesasne. Its mandate is environmental research and education with a focus on the Great Lakes / St. Lawrence River ecosystem. As a non-profit charitable organization, the River Institute raises its own funds for all essential costs, including salaries, administration, overhead, and operations. To support the River Institute visit https://www.riverinstitute.ca/donate/