SD&G Warden demands better vaccine roll-out from province, feds

UNITED COUNTIES of SD&G, Ontario – United Counties of SD&G Warden Frank Prevost has demanded a better distribution plan for the COVID-19 vaccine for his municipality.

In a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, April 14, Warden Prevost criticized the province and the federal government in what he characterized was a slow distribution of the vaccine, and inconsistent pandemic regulations that have put a strain on residents and businesses.

“We look on with envy as other regions and countries, including our neighbours just across the St. Lawrence River in the United States, enjoy the benefits of mass vaccination,” Warden Prevost said. “Because Canada has been slow to roll out mass vaccination, and because COVID-19 variants are entrenched in Ontario, we once again find ourselves in a shutdown.”

Prevost said that the Eastern Ontario Health Unit region warrants being called a provincial “hot spot” for the COVID-19 virus, and should receive additional vaccine doses.

“I am calling on the federal and provincial governments to do more to get an increased number of vaccines to our local health unit so they can continue the good work they are doing,” Prevost said. “There has been much made of COVID problems in southern Ontario, and there is increased focus on other ‘hot spots’ throughout the province. With all due respect to the terrible tragedy unfolding in the GTA, I want to ensure our voice is heard as well.”

Prevost also expressed the anger and frustration that small businesses were feeling due to pandemic restrictions.

“Our local economy is built upon these small businesses. I look at our local barbershops as

an example,” he said. “Why have they been forced to close an operation that can be limited to just

two people, who wear masks and liberally sanitize themselves? Yet I can go into any grocery

store and be surrounded with a multitude of individuals. What’s good for one business should be good for all, because it’s discrepancies like this that anger our business owners and frustrate our residents. This pandemic is not new. We have been battling the scourge of COVID-19 for more than a year.”

Prevost said that he had communicated his concerns both the MPP Jim McDonell and MP Eric Duncan.