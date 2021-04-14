UCDSB receives $10 million from feds for school upgrades

April 14, 2021 at 15 h 48 min
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
UCDSB receives $10 million from feds for school upgrades
UCDSB logo

EASTERN ONTARIO – The Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB) has announced that they will be receiving a combined $10.2 million in federal and provincial funding for COVID-19 related upgrades to their schools.

In an announcement made on Wednesday, April 14 the UCDSB stated that the funding would be used for things like 445 power doors with touchless sensors and 302 water bottle filling stations across its 73 schools and three TR Leger campuses for  Adult, Alternative and Continuing Education.

Two sites will receive new windows, one site will receive two new portable buildings, and three sites will receive Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) system upgrades.

“We fully appreciate the funding being provided by the federal and provincial governments, as any enhancements we do in our schools and buildings has a direct and positive impact on our students and staff,” said Director of Education, Stephen Sliwa.

The UCDSB hopes to have all new upgrades installed by late fall of 2021.

“Any day we receive funding news of this nature is a good day for Upper Canada. We want to truly thank our provincial and federal partners for their investments in our schools,” said UCDSB Chair of the Board John McAllister.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

SD&G Warden demands better vaccine roll-out from province, feds
Regional News

SD&G Warden demands better vaccine roll-out from province, feds

UNITED COUNTIES of SD&G, Ontario - United Counties of SD&G Warden Frank Prevost has demanded…

River Institute launches Great River Rapport website
Regional News

River Institute launches Great River Rapport website

CORNWALL, Ontario - The River Institute has launched a website dedicated to the Great River Rapport – an ecosystem health report…