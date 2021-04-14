UCDSB receives $10 million from feds for school upgrades

EASTERN ONTARIO – The Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB) has announced that they will be receiving a combined $10.2 million in federal and provincial funding for COVID-19 related upgrades to their schools.

In an announcement made on Wednesday, April 14 the UCDSB stated that the funding would be used for things like 445 power doors with touchless sensors and 302 water bottle filling stations across its 73 schools and three TR Leger campuses for Adult, Alternative and Continuing Education.

Two sites will receive new windows, one site will receive two new portable buildings, and three sites will receive Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) system upgrades.

“We fully appreciate the funding being provided by the federal and provincial governments, as any enhancements we do in our schools and buildings has a direct and positive impact on our students and staff,” said Director of Education, Stephen Sliwa.

The UCDSB hopes to have all new upgrades installed by late fall of 2021.

“Any day we receive funding news of this nature is a good day for Upper Canada. We want to truly thank our provincial and federal partners for their investments in our schools,” said UCDSB Chair of the Board John McAllister.