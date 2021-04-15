Local organizations receive combined $144K from province

ONTARIO – Two organizations in the riding of Stormont, Dundas and South Glengarry will be receiving a combined $144,900 from the Ontario Trillium Foundation’s Resilient Communities Fund.

Seaway Senior Citizens Club will be receiving $90,200, while Habitat for Humanity Seaway Valley will be receiving $54,700.

“Non-profit organizations are a crucial and valued part of any community, especially here in Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry,” said Jim McDonell, MPP for Stormont, Dundas, and South Glengarry in a statement to the media. “Countless people rely on their services every day, and even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, they still deliver.”

McDonell’s office did not specify what the funding would be used for, but the Resilient Communities Fund supports non-profit organizations in the following ways:

Mental and physical health and wellbeing supports for staff or volunteers

Support to adapt or re-imagine program delivery and services to meet the needs of communities, employees and volunteers, incorporate new health and safety processes, or purchase new technology and personal protective equipment

Renovations and facility updates to meet the changing needs of the communities they serve.

“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, our government has supported those struggling the most,” said Minister Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries. “That’s why we’re proud to support programs like the Ontario Trillium Foundation’s Resilient Communities Fund. This funding helps non-profits like Seaway Senior Citizens Club adapt to the challenges created by the pandemic – ensuring they can provide the best service possible to the people of Cornwall and make a positive difference in the lives of individuals and families.”