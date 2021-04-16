GSDL receives $380K in provincial and federal funding

CORNWALL, Ontario – Cornwall’s Glen-Stor-Dun Lodge (GSDL) long-term care home is receiving a one time investment of $380,000 from the provincial and federal governments.

The funding is a part of a wider investment in 95 long-term care facilities across the province of Ontario to allow for upgrades to heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems as well as fire sprinkler systems.

“This investment will benefit many of the most vulnerable people in our community, providing them with the comfortable and safe living spaces they deserve,” said MPP McDonell. “Our government puts the safety and well-being of long-term care residents at the heart of everything we do.”

The funding for GSDL will be used to replace four air supply units in the building.