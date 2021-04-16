South Stormont adopts new strategic plan

SOUTH STOMRONT, Ontario – South Stormont Council adopted a new Community Strategic Plan during the Regular Council Meeting on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. The Community Strategic Plan will help guide future staff recommendations and Council decisions.

With the expiration of the previous Strategic Plan in 2020, along with the significant growth and development the Township is experiencing, Council and Staff prioritized establishing a new guiding document to ensure a progressive and responsible trajectory for the community.

“The Township of South Stormont is experiencing growth and development demand that we have not seen before,” states Mayor Bryan McGillis. “We need to be prepared to adapt and ensure the decisions made by this Council and future Councils support that growth.”

The Township hired MDB Insight to assist in the development of the Community Strategic Plan. Consultants focused on obtaining significant input from Council, Township staff, major stakeholders and, of course, the residents of South Stormont. Surveys, meetings, and personal interviews were conducted throughout the plan development to ensure an accurate community pulse and stakeholder ideas were considered.

The Community Strategic Plan includes new Mission and Vision Statements as well as an implementation plan that will demonstrate how each recommendation and decision helps to move the plan forward. Staff reports and recommendations will be revised to incorporate a direct correlation between the recommendation and the goals and guidelines of the Community Strategic Plan.

To view the final Community Strategic Plan as well as the Strategic Plan Technical Report, visit www.southstormont.ca/StrategicPlan