CPS will not be conducting random stops to enforce COVID rules

April 17, 2021 at 12 h 01 min
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
CPS will not be conducting random stops to enforce COVID rules
Cornwall Police Service 2019 crest.

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) responded to new COVID-19 enforcement measures that were announced by Premier Doug Ford on Friday, April 16.

In a statement to media on Saturday, CPS stated that while they would be reviewing the new enforcement powers handed down by the Ford government, they would not be randomly stopping pedestrians to inquire why they are outside of their home.

“Moving forward, police will have the authority to require any individual who is not in a place of residence to, first, provide their purpose for not being at home, and provide their home address,” Ontario Solicitor General Sylvia Jones during a press conference on Friday announcing the new COVID-19 enforcement measures.

The CPS stated that they would continue to respond to calls and complaints regarding violations of the COVID-19 restrictions.

“With our health care system in a critical state, we all must do our part in order to limit the spread of COVID-19,” said Chief of Police, Danny Aikman. “The Cornwall Police Service will continue to uphold the law through a means of education, engagement and enforcement for anyone who refuses to comply with the necessary measures.”

“We recognize that these are challenging times and we thank our community for their continued compliance,” added Chief Aikman. “Throughout the pandemic, many residents of the City of Cornwall have continued to stay home, follow the public health directions, and assisted our police service by complying with changes to legislation.”

In a statement on their social media on Friday, CPS also asked residents to refrain from calling their dispatch office with questions about the new provincial restrictions and instead to refer to the provincial website.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Council receives COVID update
Local News

Cornwall Council receives COVID update

CORNWALL, Ontario - Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, Medical Officer of Health with the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) was invited to brief Cornwall City Council on the status of…

Remembering paramedics who didn’t make it home
Local News

Remembering paramedics who didn’t make it home

CORNWALL, Ontario - In a somber ceremony Wednesday morning, Dec. 23, at the Cornwall Civic Complex the Cornwall and SD&G Paramedic…

Cornwall City Council notes from Cornwall Chamber of Commerce
Local News

Cornwall City Council notes from Cornwall Chamber of Commerce

Full Agenda and supporting documents: https://pub-cornwall.escribemeetings.com/FileStream.ashx?DocumentId=3556 Re-watch the meeting: https://youtu.be/n75io1iNv04 City…