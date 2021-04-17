Man facing sexual assault charge

April 17, 2021 — Changed at 15 h 17 min on April 16, 2021
OPP SDG.

SOUTH STORMONT, Ontario – As a result of a sexual assault investigation conducted by members of the Stormont Dundas & Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police, a 45-year old male resident of South Stormont was arrested on April 14, 2021. Investigation indicated the male had sexually touched a young female known to him on multiple occasions.

The 45-year old male resident of South Stormont faces charges of:

– Sexual Assault – Criminal Code Sec. 271

– Invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age – CC Sec. 152

– Sexual Interference – CC Sec. 151 – two counts

– Sexual Assault on a person under 16 years of age – CC Sec. 271

The accused was held in custody (bail) and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall court on April 15, 2021.

The above charges are in relation to incidents involving a young girl.

The name of the accused is being withheld in order to protect the identity of the victim.

