Boys and Girls Club Cornwall member selected as a Regional Youth of the Year winner

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Boys and Girls Club (BGC) of Cornwall has announced that one of their members, Savannah Lapensee, has been selected as one of six Regional Youth of the Year award winners.

Lapensee has been a long-time member of BGC Cornwall, starting in their after-school programs, then moving onto their teen program before becoming a staff member at BGC Cornwall.

“BGC Cornwall is proud of Savannah and her contribution to our Club and community. Savannah became a member of BGC in 2010 within our After-School Programs. She continued to stay connected and participated in many of our Teen Programs and from there joined the BGC Cornwall staff team. Savannah was also the President of our local BGC Youth Council and currently sits on BGC’s National Youth Council. She has volunteered countless hours to BGC and continues to advocate for the youth within the community,” reads a statement from BGC Cornwall.

As a winner of the Regional Youth of the Year award, Lapensee will receive a personal laptop and a $2,000 scholarship for a post-secondary institution of her choosing, as well as becoming a BGC ambassador for the next two years. BGC Cornwall will also be receiving $5,000 to go towards their youth programs.