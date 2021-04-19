Interprovincial travel restrictions in effect

ONTARIO – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) wants to assure the public that essential travel between Ontario and neighbouring provinces will be permitted, despite new measures designed to help limit the transmission of the COVID-19 virus.

The OPP will have members located on roadways, at interprovincial points of entry, to screen incoming vehicles beginning Monday, April 19, 2021 at 12:01 a.m. ET/CT-Manitoba time.

All vehicles will be required to slow down as they approach the checkpoints. Commercial vehicles, such as transport trucks, will be permitted to pass. Ontario-plated passenger vehicles will be required to enter the checkpoint, but will be allowed to proceed. Officers will be screening incoming passenger vehicles with out-of-province plates to determine the reason for entering Ontario. Permitted reasons include, but are not limited to:

Live/work in Ontario

Health care matters

Indigenous Treaty Rights

Child care or custody matters

Transportation of goods

Those travelling through Ontario to another location

For specifics of the vehicle border screening legislation (O. Reg. 293/21), visit https://www.ontario.ca/laws/regulation/r21293.

As required by the provincial Emergency Measures and Civil Protection Act, those not travelling for essential reasons will be refused entry.

Motorists approaching the interprovincial borders, in either direction, are asked to be prepared for slow moving traffic. The safety of the public and officers at the checkpoints is our top priority.

For all non-emergency police matters – including allegations of COVID-19 restrictions non-compliance – contact your municipal by-law office, call the OPP non-emergency number at 1-888-310-1122, or contact your local detachment . Please reserve 911 for life-threatening emergencies.

The OPP will continue to provide public safety services to the communities we serve and support the efforts of federal, provincial and local health authorities. The OPP urges everyone to voluntarily comply with all restrictions which are in place to help limit the spread of Covid-19.