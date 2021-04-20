Kinsmen supports girls minor softball association

CORNWALL, Ontario – Since 1933, the Cornwall Kinsmen Club has raised funds through a range of activities and invested these funds in order to meet the Community’s Greatest Needs. These needs change from year to year and thus we adjust the flow of funds accordingly. To assist us in our strategic process we have identified 7 broad categories:

• Relief of Poverty;

• Advancement of Education;

• Culture and the Arts;

• Health and Welfare;

• Enhancement of Youth;

• Enhancement of Public Security and;

• Community Service.

Over the last year, a strategic planning process was undertaken internally to determine the levels of funding that would be allocated to each of these broad categories. Today’s donation falls under the “Enhancement Of Youth” thrust of our strategy. All community applications received were reviewed by members of the Cornwall Kinsmen Club and a budget for the year was established. Groups may still submit requests during the year for consideration – application form is available on our web site

Today we are pleased to announce the 2020/2021 donation to the Cornwall Girls Minor Softball Association.

The Kinsmen Club of Cornwall once again made a significant donation to girls minor softball with a $3000 donation. They are a recreational softball league affiliated with the city of Cornwall with approximately 250 to 300 young ladies each spring recreation season. 100% operated by volunteers, their goal is to develop a fun and safe place for girls to learn and play the game of softball. We field teams for girls from age five to 21 years old.

The Kinsmen Club wishes to thank all our community supporters that make these donations possible. TV Bingo players & merchants, participants at some of our events (Kinsmen Farmers Market, Pizza Party) and our other fundraising events.