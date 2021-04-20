Summerstown man and brother win $25K for life

SUMMERSTOWN, Ontario – Life is a little more “grand” for Shawn Casey of Pickering and Wayne Casey of Summerstown. They matched all five main numbers to win a second prize of $25,000 a year for life with DAILY GRAND in the March 29, 2021 draw. The pair took the lump sum prize of $500,000.

Shawn, recently retired, and Wayne, an entrepreneur, said they play the lottery together regularly. “We are generational players – our father was big on OLG games.”

Shawn checked their ticket using the OLG Lottery App. “I saw the prize amount and thought, ‘No way!’ I showed my wife and then I called Wayne and told him we won the lottery!”

“Our dad always said, ‘Somebody wins,’” Wayne said. “It feels surreal.”

Shawn plans to beef up his retirement fund and share with his children while Wayne will build a new garage on his property and invest in solar panels.

In accordance with government-issued lockdown measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, OLG is currently limiting the number of in-person prize claim appointments at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to only those that require a face-to-face interview. Customers with prizes over $50,000 are asked to call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss available prize claim options. Prize claims up to $49,999.90 should continue to be submitted by mail. The health and safety of our customers and employees remains our top priority and OLG looks forward to providing future updates on the availability of in-person prize claims.

DAILY GRAND is a national lottery game with a top prize of $1,000 a day for life for matching the five main numbers plus the Grand Number. The second prize is $25,000 a year for life for matching the five main numbers. DAILY GRAND is $3 per play and draws take place on Mondays and Thursdays.

The winning ticket was purchased at Gateway Newstands on Taylor Road in Niagara On The Lake.