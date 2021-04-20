Woman accused of making false accusation

Cornwall, ON – Traci Genier, 51, of Cornwall was arrested on April 16th, 2021 and charged with public mischief. It is alleged on August 2020, the woman contacted police to report an assault which was later determined to be unfounded. An investigation ensued and on April 16th, 2021, she attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on June 24th, 2021.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Alana Coderre, 18, of Cornwall was arrested on April 16th, 2021 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged the woman failed to attend court on April 6th, 2021 for an impaired offence and a warrant was issued for her arrest. On April 16th, 2021, she attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. The warrant was executed and she was released to appear in court on June 24th, 2021.

SHOPLIFTING

Cornwall, ON – Rachelle Mayer, 35, of Cornwall was arrested on April 16th, 2021 and charged with theft under $5000. It is alleged on March 22nd, 2021, the woman attended a Ninth Street business and removed merchandise, making no attempt to pay for the items as she left the store. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On April 16th, 2021, the woman attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on June 15th, 2021.

BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Micheline Larin, 41, of Cornwall was arrested on April 17th, 2021 and charged with breach of release order for failing to remain in her residence. It is alleged on April 17th, while police were investigating an unrelated matter, the woman was observed outside of her residence. An investigation ensued and the woman was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

BREACH

Cornwall, ON – A 45-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on April 17th, 2021 and charged with two counts of breach of probation. It is alleged on April 17th, the man was located in the company of his ex-girlfriend, despite the conditions of his probation order. An investigation ensued and the man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on July 6th, 2021. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

WARRANT, ASSAULT, MISCHIEF UNDER $5000

Cornwall, ON – Kurtis Dallinger, 36, of Cornwall was arrested on April 18th, 2021 on the strength of a warrant for failing to attend court. He was also charged with assault and mischief under $5000. It is alleged on April 18th, 2021, the man assaulted someone known to him, as well as damaged a window at the victim’s residence. Police were contacted and took the man into custody. The warrant was executed, and the man was charged accordingly and held or a bail hearing.

CRIMINAL HARASSMENT, HARASSING COMMUNICATIONS

Cornwall, ON – A 31-year-old man from Kitchener, ON was arrested on April 19th, 2021 and charged with criminal harassment and harassing communications. It is alleged the man repeatedly contacted his ex-girlfriend and sent harassing messages to her via phone. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On April 19th, 2021, the man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 117 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the weekend (8:00 am Friday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.