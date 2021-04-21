Teen arrested for stealing from a family member

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – On April 17, 2021 shortly after 4:00 p.m Stormont Dundas & Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police officers responded to a report of family dispute in South Glengarry Township. Investigation revealed that a male youth had stolen money from a family member at the location. The youth was also breaching previous release conditions.

A 16 -year-old male of South Stormont, Ontario was arrested and is charged with;

– Theft Over $5000- Criminal Code Sec. 334(a)

– Theft under $5000 – CC Sec. 334(b)

– Fail to comply with sentence – CC Sec. 137

The name of the accused is being withheld in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall June 17, 2021.