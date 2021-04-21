Teen arrested for stealing from a family member

April 21, 2021 — Changed at 15 h 57 min on April 20, 2021
Reading time: 30 s
Provided by CPS
Teen arrested for stealing from a family member
Cornwall Police Service cruiser (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – On April 17, 2021 shortly after 4:00 p.m Stormont Dundas & Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police officers responded to a report of family dispute in South Glengarry Township. Investigation revealed that a male youth had stolen money from a family member at the location. The youth was also breaching previous release conditions.

A 16 -year-old male of South Stormont, Ontario was arrested and is charged with;

–             Theft Over $5000- Criminal Code Sec. 334(a)

–             Theft under $5000 – CC Sec. 334(b)

–             Fail to comply with sentence – CC Sec. 137

The name of the accused is being withheld in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall June 17, 2021.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Teen arrested for being unlawfully at large
Local News

Teen arrested for being unlawfully at large

Cornwall, ON – A 13-year-old Chesterville youth was arrested on January 5th, 2021 and charged with being unlawfully at large. It…

Teen arrested for assault
Local News

Teen arrested for assault

Cornwall, ON – A 17-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested on November 11th, 2020 and charged with assault. It is alleged during an altercation with another person, the youth…

Teen damages common-law wife’s phone
Local News

Teen damages common-law wife’s phone

Cornwall, ON – An 18-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on February 13th, 2021 and charged with mischief. It is alleged during an…