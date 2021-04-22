City holding Earth Day gardening contest

CORNWALL, Ontario – To celebrate Earth Day the City of Cornwall is holding a contest to give away four bee houses.

To enter the contest, residents are being asked to plant a pollinator and take a picture which can be submitted to the City online or by posting the picture to Instagram with the hashtag #cornwallbeegarden. A pollinator is a plant that attract and feed bees.

“The City is committed to being leaders in sustainability, climate change and the environment,” said Katherine Wells, Strategic Planning Coordinator. “We are thrilled to launch this Earth Day initiative, focusing on enhancing the declining bee population.”

The City gives the following list of native pollinator plants:

Joe Pye Weed

Black-Eyed Susan

Aster

Wild bergamot

Milkweed

Phlox

Violet

Canna lily

Spotted jewelweed

The following plants while not native to the area are also good attract pollinators:

Lavender

Parsley

Sage

Oregano

Thyme

Rosemary

Squash

Winners of the contest will win one of four bee houses.

Pollinators include not just bees, but also butterflies, moths, beetles, and hummingbirds.

Winners will be drawn at random on Aug. 7.