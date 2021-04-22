Man arrested for assault causing bodily harm

Cornwall, ON – A 59-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on April 20th, 2021 and charged with assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm. It is alleged during an altercation with his common-law spouse, the man assaulted her with a basket, causing an injury that required medical attention. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

BREAK AND ENTER

Cornwall, ON – Daniel Roach, 41, of Cornwall was arrested on April 20th, 2021 and charged with break and enter. It is alleged on March 23, 2021, the man attempted to enter a closed Montreal Road business and damaged a camera outside of the business. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On April 20th, 2021, the man attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on June 29th, 2021.

BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Jamie Campeau, 29, of Prescott was arrested on April 20th, 2021 and charged with breach of undertaking for failing to notify a change of address to police. It is alleged on April 18th, while police were investigating an unrelated matter, it was learned the man had failed to notify a change of address to police. On April 20th, 2021, the man attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on June 29th, 2021.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 31-year-old Ottawa woman was arrested on April 20th, 2021 and charged with domestic assault. It is alleged during an altercation with her girlfriend, the woman assaulted her and police were contacted to investigate. During the investigation, she was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on June 29th, 2021. Her name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

IMPAIRED, REFUSAL

Cornwall, ON – William Thompson, 35, of Cornwall was arrested on April 21st, 2021 and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and refusal to provide a sample of his breath upon demand. It is alleged during the early morning hours on April 21st, 2021, he was operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol in the area of McConnell Avenue and First Street. He was taken into custody during a traffic stop and refused to provide a sample of his breath to police. He was charged accordingly and released to appear in court on June 29th, 2021.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 74 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the weekend (8:00 am Friday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.