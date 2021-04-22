No more public parking at two downtown lots

CORNWALL, Ontario – The City of Cornwall is advising residents that as of May 1, public parking is no longer available at two downtown lots:

The lot at the southwest corner of Pitt and First

The north portion of the “bingo” lot on Second Street West between Augustus and Pitt

The City’s leases on both lots have ended.

Plenty of parking remains available downtown, both via on-street parking stalls and in parking lots:

Library lot at 224 Sydney Street

Third Street lot at 24 Third Street East

Warrington-Brown lot at 39 First Street East

First Street northwest of Pitt Street

“There are plenty of parking spaces available close to offices and businesses,” said Mark Boileau, General Manager of Planning, Development and Recreation. “We are confident that the remaining lots can absorb the demand for conveniently located parking.”

Some on-street parking stalls are currently reserved for 15-minute curbside collection. Residents can park there briefly while picking up items from businesses downtown or in Le Village.

As part of the City’s response to COVID-19, residents and visitors can access two hours of free parking daily. Here’s how it works:

When you park, use the free WaytoPark app to register, or Use pay-by-plate parking meters. It’s important to register your vehicle using option 1 or 2. This informs by-law enforcement staff that you have registered.

“Using the WaytoPark app is easy,” said Bernadine McEvoy-Robertson, Supervisor of By-law Services. “One of its best features is the ability to reload without going back to your car or the parking machine. If you run out of time, you can add more from anywhere using your phone.”

Download the WaytoPark app on your iPhone or Android device.

Visit Cornwall.ca for more information about parking in Cornwall.