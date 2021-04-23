New Geriatrician at WDMH

WINCHESTER, Ontario – Geriatrician Dr. Genevieve Casey believes in helping seniors in our region live their best lives. Now, she has joined the Winchester District Memorial Hospital (WDMH) team, providing a monthly Geriatric Clinic for local patients. The clinic is coordinated through Home and Community Support Services Champlain.

“When we talk about geriatric concerns, we often talk about the 5 M’s,” explains Dr. Casey. “These include Mind (concerns such as dementia or depression), Mobility (perhaps frequent falls), Medication (looking at the list and how they might interact), Medical Complexity (a patient’s overall health picture), and Matters Most (looking at each patient’s goals and how we can reach them). I want to get to know each patient and work with them to meet their needs.”

In addition, Dr. Casey also provides e-consultations for WDMH physicians.

Dr. Casey went to medical school in London, England. She completed her residency in Internal Medicine as well as specialized training in Geriatrics at the University of Ottawa. Her practice is based at The Ottawa Hospital. Special interests include dementia, frailty, proper use of medication, and end-of-life care.

Patients must be referred to Dr. Casey by their family doctor via Home and Community Support Services Champlain.

