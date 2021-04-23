Teen accused of break and enter, assault with a weapon, more

April 23, 2021 — Changed at 15 h 30 min on April 22, 2021
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
Provided by CPS
Teen accused of break and enter, assault with a weapon, more
The Cornwall Police Service LED sign outside of the Justice Building at 340 Pitt St. (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

Cornwall, ON – A 19-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on April 21st, 2021 and charged with the following:

·         Break and enter

·         Domestic assault x 2

·         Assault with a weapon x 3

·         Causing a disturbance

·         Mischief under $5000

·         Uttering threats x 2

It is alleged on April 21st, the man forced his way into the residence of someone known to him without permission, causing damage to a window. The man allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend who was in the residence, and assaulted two other individuals using a shovel. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The investigation further revealed the man had allegedly previously made threats to kill his ex-girlfriend and burn down the residence of her family member. During the investigation, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

MISCHIEF UNDER $5000, UTTERING THREATS

Cornwall, ON – A 28-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on April 22, 2021 and charged with mischief under $5000 and uttering threats. It is alleged during the early morning hours on April 22nd, 2021, the man attended his parents’ residence and damaged a vase. The man also allegedly made threats to harm his father. Police were contacted and took the man into custody. He was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 42 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the weekend (8:00 am Friday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

No more public parking at two downtown lots
Local News

No more public parking at two downtown lots

CORNWALL, Ontario - The City of Cornwall is advising residents that as of May 1, public parking is no longer available at two downtown…

Police seeking public assistance in shoplifting case
Local News

Police seeking public assistance in shoplifting case

CORNWALL, Ontario - The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) is requesting public assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a shoplifting…