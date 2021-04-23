Teen accused of break and enter, assault with a weapon, more

Cornwall, ON – A 19-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on April 21st, 2021 and charged with the following:

· Break and enter

· Domestic assault x 2

· Assault with a weapon x 3

· Causing a disturbance

· Mischief under $5000

· Uttering threats x 2

It is alleged on April 21st, the man forced his way into the residence of someone known to him without permission, causing damage to a window. The man allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend who was in the residence, and assaulted two other individuals using a shovel. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The investigation further revealed the man had allegedly previously made threats to kill his ex-girlfriend and burn down the residence of her family member. During the investigation, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

MISCHIEF UNDER $5000, UTTERING THREATS

Cornwall, ON – A 28-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on April 22, 2021 and charged with mischief under $5000 and uttering threats. It is alleged during the early morning hours on April 22nd, 2021, the man attended his parents’ residence and damaged a vase. The man also allegedly made threats to harm his father. Police were contacted and took the man into custody. He was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 42 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the weekend (8:00 am Friday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.