April 24, 2021 — Changed at 14 h 44 min on April 23, 2021
Teen facing mischief and assault charges

Cornwall, ON – Aven Carpenter-Houle, 18, of Cornwall was arrested on April 22nd, 2021 and charged with the following:

·         Assault x 2

·         Mischief under $5000 x 2

·         Uttering threats

It is alleged during an altercation on April 18th, the man assaulted two individuals known to him, as well as damaged household items belonging to one of the victims, and damaged glasses belonging to the other victim. It is further alleged the man made threats to kill someone known to him. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On April 22nd, 2021, the man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

