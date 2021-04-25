Social-Emotional Learning in Mathematics

The implementation of a new strand in mathematics known as social emotional learning is helping CDSBEO students develop a positive relationship with mathematics. Social-emotional learning skills help students develop confidence, cope with challenges, and think critically. This learning reflects current research and the government’s commitment to student well-being and skill-building.

Principal of Curriculum, Nancy McIntyre, and Curriculum Numeracy Consultant, Crystal Lake, provided an overview of how social-emotional learning is helping students to become more confident learners and thinkers. With the release of the 2020 new Mathematics Curriculum (grades 1 to 8), the Ministry of Education has embedded “Social Emotional Learning” as a new mathematics strand.

“In 2019, the Ministry released the new Health and Physical Education curriculum which included the strand of social-emotional learning. Then in the fall of 2020, it appeared in the new mathematics curriculum,” began Principal McIntyre.

“It is clear that social emotional learning skills are necessary for student success.”

Students develop social-emotional learning skills and use math processes (for example, problem solving and communicating) across the math curriculum. Through these skills students will learn to make connections between math and everyday life. The strand helps students to recognize and discuss mistakes and learn from them, as well as use strategies to be resourceful in working through challenging problems. Benefits to social-emotional learning include academic improvement, positive social behaviour, less emotional distress, and fewer problematic behaviours.

Since October, the CDSBEO Curriculum Team has been producing social-emotional learning lessons and tips each week to help educators navigate and integrate these skills into their mathematics program. In the first few months of social-emotional learning lessons, the team focused on maintaining positive motivation and perseverance. Each lesson focused on a variety of themes including goal setting, planning for barriers, building courage and the importance of making mistakes.

“In January, we made the shift from building confidence and positive motivation lessons, to managing and dealing with emotions,” noted Curriculum Consultant Crystal Lake. “We started to focus on identifying our emotions and looked at a variety of strategies to help instill calm, when needed. These strategies include breathing strategies, taking a mindful minute, calming colouring, and connecting with nature.”

The importance of developing self-awareness and a sense of identity are also a focus of social-emotional learning. Students are invited to reflect on texts, specifically the book “I Am Enough” by Grace Byers, which provide constructive affirmations for those who lack self-esteem and self-acceptance. The lesson provides opportunities for students to reflect on themselves in a positive light and build their self-confidence.

“In the coming months, we will look at the last point in the social-emotional learning expectations, which focuses on building positive relationships and communicating effectively,” concluded Lake. “In these lessons, students will reflect on communicating effectively and what positive problem-solving can look like. We will continue to create lessons involving engaging read-alouds, with a variety of reflective and responsive activities that align with the appropriate expectations.”

“Thank you for joining us this evening to share the exceptional ideas that have been provided to support social-emotional learning in our classrooms. This is certainly an amazing way to help our students grow personally and academically,” concluded Chair Lalonde.