Cornwall’s Adopt-a-Street program seeking volunteers

CORNWALL, Ontario – The City of Cornwall is seeking more volunteers for their Adopt-a-Street program.

The program encourages volunteers to clean a section of an adopted street or sidewalk at least once a month.

“Everyone who participates in the program shows their civic pride and everyone benefits from a cleaner and more attractive community as a result of this significant collective effort,” said Pam Carson, one of Adopt-a-Street’s volunteer coordinators.

The City provides all essential equipment for their Adopt-a-Street volunteers including high visibility vests, grabbers, gloves, and garbage bags.

Volunteers can register for the Adopt-a-Street program online or by getting a registration form at the Cornwall Public Library. The Cornwall Public Library will also be distributing Adopt-a-Street equipment to volunteers.

“As always the Cornwall Public Library is proud to partner with the City of Cornwall in this ongoing beautification project. Why not turn it into a family friendly outing to teach our children the importance and commitment to our environment,” said Helen McCutcheon, CEO/Chief Librarian, Cornwall Public Library.