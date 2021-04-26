Cornwall’s Adopt-a-Street program seeking volunteers

April 26, 2021 at 11 h 51 min
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Cornwall’s Adopt-a-Street program seeking volunteers
Cornwall Public Library Staff with Adopt-a-Street equipment. City of Cornwall photo.

CORNWALL, Ontario – The City of Cornwall is seeking more volunteers for their Adopt-a-Street program.

The program encourages volunteers to clean a section of an adopted street or sidewalk at least once a month.

“Everyone who participates in the program shows their civic pride and everyone benefits from a cleaner and more attractive community as a result of this significant collective effort,” said Pam Carson, one of Adopt-a-Street’s volunteer coordinators.

The City provides all essential equipment for their Adopt-a-Street volunteers including high visibility vests, grabbers, gloves, and garbage bags.

Volunteers can register for the Adopt-a-Street program online or by getting a registration form at the Cornwall Public Library. The Cornwall Public Library will also be distributing Adopt-a-Street equipment to volunteers.

“As always the Cornwall Public Library is proud to partner with the City of Cornwall in this ongoing beautification project.  Why not turn it into a family friendly outing to teach our children the importance and commitment to our environment,” said Helen McCutcheon, CEO/Chief Librarian, Cornwall Public Library.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

COVID curve trending down in EOHU
COVID-19 News

COVID curve trending down in EOHU

CORNWALL, Ontario - Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, Medical Officer of Health for the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) shared some positive news in his bi-weekly media conference…

Teen facing mischief and assault charges
Local News

Teen facing mischief and assault charges

Cornwall, ON – Aven Carpenter-Houle, 18, of Cornwall was arrested on April 22nd, 2021 and charged with the following: ·         Assault x 2 ·         Mischief…