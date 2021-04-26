River Institute elects new board members

April 26, 2021 — Changed at 15 h 56 min on April 26, 2021
From the St. Lawrence River Institute
River Institute elects new board members
Trea Tuck, newly elected River Institute Board Chair. Submitted photo.

CORNWALL, Ontario – The River Institute recently held its 27th Annual General Meeting and is pleased to announce the Board of Directors for 2021-2022: Trea Tuck (Chair), Glen Grant (Vice Chair), Jackie Baird (Treasurer), Stephen Alexander (Secretary), Jennifer Haley, Kirsten Gardner, Todd Bennett, Chief April Adams Philips, John Gleed, Diana Rourke, Debora Daigle, Scott Gagnon, Jean Marc Gladu, Mireille Lemire, and Scott Lecky.

“I look forward to the year ahead as the River Institute Chair,” stated Trea Tuck, newly elected Chair of the Board, “As we continue to deal with the challenges of Covid-19, the environment must remain a priority. The River Institute’s new strategic plan will ensure that the organization remains at the forefront of scientific research, ecosystem monitoring, and educational outreach.”

Dr. Jeff Ridal, Executive Director, is pleased to welcome new members to the Board, and thankful to the continuing members for their commitment. “Since it began, the River Institute has benefitted from the guidance and vision of its Board of Directors,” he stated, “I am honoured and grateful for their support, and I look forward to another year of work with our Great River community.”

The River Institute staff will present a ‘Year in Review’ talk for the upcoming Science and Nature Untapped speaker series event on May 5 at 7pm. This presentation will be accessible live online: www.riverinstitute/ontap/. Everyone is welcome to join.

The River Institute was established in 1994 as a unique community partnership involving the City of Cornwall, government, education, business and industry, and the Mohawks of Akwesasne. Its mandate is environmental research and education with a focus on the Great Lakes / St. Lawrence River ecosystem. As a non-profit charitable organization, the River Institute raises its own funds for all essential costs, including salaries, administration, overhead, and operations. To support the River Institute visit https://www.riverinstitute.ca/donate/

