SG undertaking maintenance of Peanut Line

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – The Township of South Glengarry is currently undertaking ongoing maintenance of the Peanut Line.
The former Canadian Pacific rail line that runs the length of South Glengarry from the Quebec border to Boundary Rd. has recently become an area of renewed focus for the Township as they develop a master plan to determine the future use of the recreational trail.
In the meantime, the municipality has begun maintenance work along the trail which has included the removal of downed or overhanging branches, and the removal of other vegetation.
The Township of South Glengarry states that they will continue to work on improving the surface of the trail throughout the summer.
The Township shared the following key facts about the Peanut Line on Monday, April 26.
- The Township recognizes the Peanut Line as an important natural asset in our community that offers residents a variety of outdoor recreational opportunities, including, motorized sports, walking, jogging, cross country skiing, and equestrian etc.
- In 2009, the Township of South Glengarry purchased the former rail bed from the Canadian Pacific Railway commonly known as the “Peanut Line” which is located in the South Glengarry bordered by Boundary Road on the west running north east to the Quebec border.
- At the time of purchase, the plan was to develop a comprehensive Trail Master Plan to design, construct and maintain the Peanut Line to the highest standards and ensure the protection of the natural environment while offering safe and enjoyable recreational opportunities for all trail users.
- Recently, Council has taken the important steps to complete the Trail Master Plan and has directed Administration to prepare a Request for Proposal which will include intensive community consultation.
- In 2021, the Township Recreation department, with the support of Council began the process of cleaning up the trail, leveling out widely used portions and to remove obstructive overgrowth.
- The current maintenance initiatives do not include paving the trail in any form and future plans will come directly from the Peanut Line study.