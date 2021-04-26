SG undertaking maintenance of Peanut Line

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – The Township of South Glengarry is currently undertaking ongoing maintenance of the Peanut Line.

The former Canadian Pacific rail line that runs the length of South Glengarry from the Quebec border to Boundary Rd. has recently become an area of renewed focus for the Township as they develop a master plan to determine the future use of the recreational trail.

In the meantime, the municipality has begun maintenance work along the trail which has included the removal of downed or overhanging branches, and the removal of other vegetation.

The Township of South Glengarry states that they will continue to work on improving the surface of the trail throughout the summer.

The Township shared the following key facts about the Peanut Line on Monday, April 26.