Labour Council remembers those who lost their lives on the job

Every year on April 28th we pause to remember the workers who have been injured or lost their lives in their workplaces.

This year marks the second year that we have not been able to mourn these lost workers in person because of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are increasingly worried about our brothers and sisters who work in essential services and who continue to suffer the greatest harm. On this day we recognize that these workers are at increased risk of long term illnesses and conditions and that their families are also at risk. Today, we join the citizens of Ontario calling for the Ford government:

to take action and provide workers in Ontario with ten days of paid sick leave, tied to their regular paycheques;

that protective equipment and vaccines be directed to essential workers in the most affected communities;

that offers of help by the federal government or other agencies be accepted.

We ask workers in Ontario to pause and reflect on the need to insure that each worker is able to return to their family and community without fear of transmitting disease.

The Cornwall and District Labour Council has sent pants to healthcare workers workplaces with messages of support in lieu of our usual ceremonies.

Please take a moment to watch the attached video.

In solidarity,

Louise Lanctot

President

Cornwall and District Labour Council