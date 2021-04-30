CPS reminds protesters they could face fines

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) is reminding the public that those involved in large outdoor protests could face fines under the province’s current COVID-19 restrictions.

This comes after several protests have taken place across the province against COVID-19 restrictions including one in Alexandria that took place on Sunday, April 18 that was attended by roughly 100 people.

Current pandemic restrictions bar any indoor or outdoor gatherings from taking place. Individuals are asked to only congregate with individuals from their own household or one other person who lives alone.

“Police will continue to monitor gathering sizes, investigate upcoming protests and enforce the temporary emergency orders in place using a balanced approach. Anyone attending and/or participating in the organization of an event may be subject to offences under the Reopening Ontario Act, with fines up to $100,000,” reads a statement from CPS.

In late 2020, CPS charged two organizers of anti-mask, anti-lockdown protests that had taken place throughout the fall of that year, with the largest event happening on Nov. 21, 2020, which was attended by a little over 150 people.

There have been rumours on social media that an anti-lockdown protest was planned for May 1 in front of the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) building.