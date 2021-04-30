CPS reminds protesters they could face fines

April 30, 2021 at 12 h 03 min
Reading time: 1 min
Provided by CPS
CPS reminds protesters they could face fines
A screencapture of a video taken at a previous anti-mask march.

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) is reminding the public that those involved in large outdoor protests could face fines under the province’s current COVID-19 restrictions.

This comes after several protests have taken place across the province against COVID-19 restrictions including one in Alexandria that took place on Sunday, April 18 that was attended by roughly 100 people.

Current pandemic restrictions bar any indoor or outdoor gatherings from taking place. Individuals are asked to only congregate with individuals from their own household or one other person who lives alone.

“Police will continue to monitor gathering sizes, investigate upcoming protests and enforce the temporary emergency orders in place using a balanced approach. Anyone attending and/or participating in the organization of an event may be subject to offences under the Reopening Ontario Act, with fines up to $100,000,” reads a statement from CPS.

In late 2020, CPS charged two organizers of anti-mask, anti-lockdown protests that had taken place throughout the fall of that year, with the largest event happening on Nov. 21, 2020, which was attended by a little over 150 people.

There have been rumours on social media that an anti-lockdown protest was planned for May 1 in front of the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) building.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

MPP Jim McDonell contracts COVID-19
COVID-19 News

MPP Jim McDonell contracts COVID-19

CORNWALL, Ontario - In a statement released to the media on Friday afternoon, April 30, Stormont, Dundas, South Glengarry Progressive Conservative MPP Jim McDonell confirmed…

Pitt St. bridge construction resumes Monday
Local News

Pitt St. bridge construction resumes Monday

CORNWALL, Ontario - Construction on the Pitt St. bridge overpass resumes on Monday, May 3. This marks the beginning of the next…