MPP Jim McDonell contracts COVID-19

CORNWALL, Ontario – In a statement released to the media on Friday afternoon, April 30, Stormont, Dundas, South Glengarry Progressive Conservative MPP Jim McDonell confirmed that he had contracted the COVID-19 virus.

His statement reads as follows:

“Dear constituents, I want to take this opportunity to let you know that I have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. This past week, while experiencing what I thought was the common cold, I made an appointment to get a COVID-19 test, as recommended by public health. I am unsure of where I may have contracted the virus. My symptoms are very mild, and I can attribute this to the recent vaccination I had received recently, but under the two-week timeframe required to develop its maximum protection. Public health has followed up with me to provide guidance and for contact tracing. I am currently following the necessary protocols and quarantine requirements. I share my experience as a caution to the more contagious variants and to the need to follow public health guidelines.

My office continues to operate but is closed to walk-in service. They can be reached at 613-933-6513.”