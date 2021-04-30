Pitt St. bridge construction resumes Monday

April 30, 2021
By Nick Seebruch
The Hwy. 401 bridge over Pitt St. Google Maps screenshot.

CORNWALL, Ontario – Construction on the Pitt St. bridge overpass resumes on Monday, May 3.

This marks the beginning of the next phase of the replacement of the Pitt. St. overpass, with the replacement of the eastbound overpass completed in late 2019.

“Traffic on Highway 401 will be impacted both eastbound and westbound. Lane reductions are expected from May 3 to the end of June. Speed limits will be reduced to 80 km/h during these lane closures,” reads a statement from the City of Cornwall. “Lane closures are also expected on Pitt Street. The City of Cornwall encourages motorists to drive with caution in the area. Please respect signage and take alternate routes when possible.”

The work is being overseen by the Ontario Ministry of Transportation. In 2019, the Ministry had made a request to Cornwall City Council that that section of Pitt St. be closed nightly from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m., but currently there are no signs that such closures will be required during this phase of construction.

The City of Cornwall provided the following details on the work that is being undertaken:

  • Application of topsoil on embankments and along sidewalks,
  • Removal of graffiti,
  • Site clean up and removal of debris, and
  • Removal of median crossover and temporary electrical work on Highway 401.
