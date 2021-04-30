Province and feds investing over $5 million in recreation in Cornwall and SD&G

April 30, 2021 — Changed at 14 h 07 min on April 30, 2021
By Nick Seebruch
The Char-Lan Rec Centre (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

CORNWALL, Ontario – The provincial and federal governments announced a heavy amount of investment in different recreation related projects in Cornwall and SD&G.

“As the weather begins to get warmer, the need for sport and recreational infrastructure becomes even greater as it provides members of the community an opportunity to enjoy the outdoors while maintaining a healthy and active lifestyle,” said Jim McDonell, MPP for Stormont, Dundas, and South Glengarry.. “That’s why our government’s investment into local community, culture and recreation infrastructure projects like sport arenas and play structures could not have come at a better time.”

Combined, the province and federal governments are investing $5.2 million in different projects across regional municipalities.

Projects include refurbishment of the Glengarry Sports Palace in Alexandria, North Glengarry, replacement of the Char-Lan Recreation Centre ice pad in Williamstown, South Glengarry, pavilion projects and play structure upgrades in South Stormont, improvement to Centre Charles Emile Claude in Cornwall, and the development of the Hallville Community Park in North Dundas.

“A key role for ourselves as federal and provincial representatives is to make sure we get our fair share of infrastructure projects approved for our local communities. It is great to see several local recreational projects and upgrades approved to get underway in the coming months. Without a doubt, they will all be well used by many residents in the years and decades to come,” said Eric Duncan, federal MP for Stormont, Dundas, South Glengarry.

The biggest ticket item listed above is the development of the Hallville Community Park to which the federal government is providing $1,091,477 , the province $909,473, with another $727,742 coming from various other sources.

In South Glengarry, the federal government is providing $560,000 for the replacement of the Char-Lan Rec. Centre ice pad, with the province providing $466,620, and another $373,380 coming from other sources.

“The is great news,” said South Glengarry Mayor Frank Prevost, “Our recreational programming and community associations have taken a big hit because of the COVID-19 pandemic.  This investment will be a welcome addition to the community and is something positive everyone can look forward to.”

