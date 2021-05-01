CPS warn of gift card scam in the area

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) is warning the public about a gift card scam that has been circulating in the Cornwall area.

In this scam, scammers are generally connecting with a victim by phone, email, through social media, or online. The scammer then creates a sense of urgency, such as mentioning a personal hardship or emergency. The scammer then asks for payment or assistance using gift cards and will ask the victim to purchase gift cards online or at a nearby store and further provide the claim code to the scammer.

Please note scammers are using emails, names, and phone numbers that may appear to belong to someone you know in order to reassure the victim that it is a legitimate request.

Here are a few reminders to help stay safe online:

· Always take steps to verify the identity of anyone asking you to purchase a gift card or send money

· Never send money or give personal information to anyone you do not know or are unsure about

· Don’t be afraid to say “no” or not respond

· Speak to someone you trust if you are ever unsure

If you have been a victim of a fraud, and have provided personal information or money to someone, please report it to the CPS by calling 613-932-2110 ext. 3.

For more information on ongoing scams, please visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre website.