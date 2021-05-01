CPS warn of gift card scam in the area

May 1, 2021 — Changed at 15 h 36 min on April 30, 2021
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
Provided by CPS
CPS warn of gift card scam in the area
The Cornwall Police Service LED sign outside of the Justice Building at 340 Pitt St. (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) is warning the public about a gift card scam that has been circulating in the Cornwall area.

In this scam, scammers are generally connecting with a victim by phone, email, through social media, or online. The scammer then creates a sense of urgency, such as mentioning a personal hardship or emergency. The scammer then asks for payment or assistance using gift cards and will ask the victim to purchase gift cards online or at a nearby store and further provide the claim code to the scammer.

Please note scammers are using emails, names, and phone numbers that may appear to belong to someone you know in order to reassure the victim that it is a legitimate request.

Here are a few reminders to help stay safe online:

·         Always take steps to verify the identity of anyone asking you to purchase a gift card or send money

·         Never send money or give personal information to anyone you do not know or are unsure about

·         Don’t be afraid to say “no” or not respond

·         Speak to someone you trust if you are ever unsure

If you have been a victim of a fraud, and have provided personal information or money to someone, please report it to the CPS by calling 613-932-2110 ext. 3.

For more information on ongoing scams, please visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre website.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

MPP Jim McDonell contracts COVID-19
COVID-19 News

MPP Jim McDonell contracts COVID-19

CORNWALL, Ontario - In a statement released to the media on Friday afternoon, April 30, Stormont, Dundas, South Glengarry Progressive Conservative MPP Jim McDonell confirmed…

CPS reminds protesters they could face fines
Local News

CPS reminds protesters they could face fines

CORNWALL, Ontario - The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) is reminding the public that those involved in large outdoor protests could face…