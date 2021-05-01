Local Legions receive funding

SOUTH DUNDAS, Ontario – Area branches of the Royal Canadian Legion including Branch 48 in Morrisburg and Branch 370 in Iroquois will each receive over $10,000 in funding via the federal government.

Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry Member of Parliament Eric Duncan announced the funding on April 26th.

“I am pleased to see more of our Royal Canadian Legions across our region receive much needed support,” Duncan said in a release. “Despite the challenges over the past year, many Legions continue to give back and fundraise in unique and safe ways.”

The funding being provided is from the Veterans Organizations Emergency Fund. Legion branches in Winchester and Finch will also each receive $10,845, along with the Morrisburg and Iroquois branches.

This is the second round of funding for legion branches in SDSG. Cornwall, Lancaster, Long Sault and Chesterville each received cash infusions earlier in 2021 from the fund.

The VOESF provides funding grants to non-profit orginizations that support veterans and their families.

Grants through this fund are to help with operational costs and financial deficits due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many legion branches have been unable to fundraise during the extended periods of shut down.

Duncan said he will continue to push for financial support for local legions in the future.

“So they may continue the work they do for our veterans in the years to come,” said Duncan.