SDG moving forward with Warden’s House renovations

UNITED COUNTIES of SD&G, Ontario – County councillors approved a motion to move forward with renovating the Warden’s House for more office space for administration.

The Warden’s House is attached to the main SDG Counties administration building located in Cornwall.

County staff have an estimated cost of $181,305 to renovate the space, part of which was previously used by the jointly-run tourism office with the City of Cornwall.

The additional office space is to accommodate workplace physical distancing needs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Council agreed for staff to come up with a detailed plan for the renovations to the 150 year old structure, with the plan to use some of the COVID-19 funding from the provincial government to pay for it.

At the same time, council approved spending an additional $20,000 on period-looking shingles for the roof of that building. The roof replacement is a previously budgeted item. Steel roof panels were rejected due to the additional cost. Instead “slate-like” shingles will be installed.

In other council news

Council approved a request from the Financial Services department to conduct a $35,000 service delivery review.

The review will focus on reducing costs, modernizing services, and “optimizing delivery of services.”

SDG council approved awarding the tender to KPMG LLP, which was the sole bid.

The 2021 budget set aside $20,000 for the review, instead the funds will be taken from the COVID-19 funding from the province.

A setback was approved for the Dutch Meadows subdivision project in Morrisburg.

SDG County Council approved a setback for the new Dutch Meadows subdivision project in Morrisburg. The 23 metre setback from the centreline of County Road 2 is for the new sewage pumping station for the development. David Brown Construction is building the sewer pumping station for the development.

A joint-tender contract by SDG Counties and the Municipality of South Dundas for $751,802 was approved for micro-surfacing on some county roads and South Dundas municipal roads. Miller Paving Limited was the lowe bidder by almost $200,000. South Dundas will pay $318,714 of the joint-tender.

This article was originally written for, and appeared in The Morrisburg Leader.