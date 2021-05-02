Vaccination clinic in South Dundas May 10th

By Phillip Blancher, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
MORRISBURG, Ontario – South Dundas will host its first COVID-19 vaccination clinic on May 10th at the Morrisburg Arena.

Eastern Ontario Health Unit Medical Officer of Health Dr. Paul Roumeliotis added more details about the one-day clinic during his April 26th media conference.

“It’s going to be a one-day clinic” he said adding that the clinic will return in the future when a second dose has to be given.

Depending on the numbers and area demand, Roumeliotis said another clinic could be organized for another time in the future.

Eastern Ontario Health Unit  staff visited the Morrisburg arena site last week to ensure accessibility needs will be met at the facility.

The all-day clinic will have the suitable physical distance spacing required, with access set up at the west end of the arena.

Roumeliotis is optimistic about the number of vaccine doses that could be administered.

“We’re anticipating to give 500, if not 600 doses,” he said, explaining that spots at the Morrisburg clinic are new spots in the province’s booking system.

“These are new places,” Roumeliotis said. Residents who have already scheduled appointments in other locations cannot have their appointments moved to Morrisburg.

The clinic is being operated in cooperation with the Municipality of South Dundas.

