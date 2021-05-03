Get real about how you feel for Mental Health Week

CORNWALL, Ontario – From Monday, May 3 to May 9 is Mental Health Week across Canada, and the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) is asking people to #GetReal about how they feel.

CMHA-Champlain East Executive Director Joanne Moshonas explained that the message of this, the 70th annual Mental Health Week was more important than ever.

“The fact is that we all have been experiencing this pandemic, and many may feel isolated,” she said.

Moshonas explained that the slogan for this year’s Mental Health Week, #GetReal About How You Feel is to encourage people to be honest about how they feel and to be okay with struggling with their mental health during this difficult time.

“Many people are suffering right now and people can be affected in many different ways,” said Michelle Gosselin, Program Director for CMHA-Champlain East.

Moshonas cited a recent CMHA study which claims that 40 per cent of people have had their mental health impacted by the pandemic, and she went on to state that her office has seen an influx of referrals and calls over the past year.

All week, YourTV Cornwall will be broadcasting a virtual concert organized by CMHA-Champlain East in honour of mental health week, and the CMHA will be holding a virtual session on May 6 at 1 p.m. to talk about mental health and Mental Health week.

At a flag raising in front of Cornwall City Hall on Monday, May 3, Cornwall Mayor Bernadette Clement praised the CMHA for their work and highlighted that mental health care was very important in the current climate.

“Thank you for all of the work that you’re doing,” Mayor Clement said. “I’m really learning it is important right now to be honest about how you feel.”