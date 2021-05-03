Hike for Hospice returns virtually

CORNWALL, Ontario – Carefor Hospice Cornwall’s annual Hike for Hospice Fundraiser is back this year, but, like in 2020, the event will once again be held virtually.

“As many of us are still staying home and practicing social distancing, we’ve made the decision to host the 2021 Virtual Hike for Hospice. This exciting opportunity gives you the ability to participate and continue to help raise much needed funds to support Carefor Hospice Cornwall,” reads a statement from Jason Samson of Carefor.

Last year’s event, while being virtual, still saw strong support come through for Hospice, with over $30,000 raised. The money raise last year was used to buy supplies and support the services that Carefor Hospice Cornwall provides to their patients and their families during the most difficult time in their lives.

Those interested in participating in this year’s event can sign up now at https://www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/carefor-health-community-services/p2p/hike-2021

Once signed up, participants can complete their pledge to hike however they see fit, whether it be in the local park, neighbourhood, or at home on a treadmill. Hospice only asks that participants complete their hike by May 14.