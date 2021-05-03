Hike for Hospice returns virtually

May 3, 2021 at 10 h 09 min
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Hike for Hospice returns virtually
Photo from Pexels by Daniel Reche.

CORNWALL, Ontario – Carefor Hospice Cornwall’s annual Hike for Hospice Fundraiser is back this year, but, like in 2020, the event will once again be held virtually.

“As many of us are still staying home and practicing social distancing, we’ve made the decision to host the 2021 Virtual Hike for Hospice. This exciting opportunity gives you the ability to participate and continue to help raise much needed funds to support Carefor Hospice Cornwall,” reads a statement from Jason Samson of Carefor.

Last year’s event, while being virtual, still saw strong support come through for Hospice, with over $30,000 raised. The money raise last year was used to buy supplies and support the services that Carefor Hospice Cornwall provides to their patients and their families during the most difficult time in their lives.

Those interested in participating in this year’s event can sign up now at https://www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/carefor-health-community-services/p2p/hike-2021

Once signed up, participants can complete their pledge to hike however they see fit, whether it be in the local park, neighbourhood, or at home on a treadmill. Hospice only asks that participants complete their hike by May 14.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Counties newspaper digitization project launches
Regional News

Counties newspaper digitization project launches

CORNWALL, Ontario - On Monday, May 3, Stormont, Dundas, South Glengarry MP Eric Duncan announced the launch of the SD&G Online…

OPP investigate stolen catalytic converters
Regional News

OPP investigate stolen catalytic converters

NORTH GLENGARRY, Ontario - On April 25-26, 2021, Stormont Dundas & Glengarry (SD&G) Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers…