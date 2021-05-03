OPP investigate stolen catalytic converters

May 3, 2021 — Changed at 17 h 53 min on May 2, 2021
Reading time: 1 min
Provided by OPP
OPP investigate stolen catalytic converters
OPP cruiser (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

NORTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – On April 25-26, 2021, Stormont Dundas & Glengarry (SD&G) Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers responded to several reports of catalytic converters being removed from vehicles in North Glengarry Township.

On April 27, 2021 SD&G OPP officers intercepted a vehicle for a traffic violation on County Road 22, North Glengarry Township.

The stop resulted in the male driver refusing to identify himself and providing a false identity.  Further investigation revealed the female passenger was in contravention of previous release conditions and the occupants were in possession of catalytic converters.

The male driver, Timothy COSGROVE (age 23) of Boisbriand, Quebec was arrested and charged with;

– Personation with intent to avoid arrest, prosecution or obstruct justice – CC Sec. 403(1)(d)

– Obstruct peace officer – CC Sec. 129(a)

– Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 – CC Sec. 355(b)

– Theft under $5000 – CC sec. 334(b)

The female passenger, Karisa Malette (age 24) of North Glengarry, Ontario was arrested and charged with;

– Fail to comply with conditions of a undertaking – CC Sec. 145

– Obstruct peace officer – CC Sec. 129(a)

Malette was held in custody (bail) and scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall.

Cosgrove was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Ontario Court of Justice in Alexandria on July 7, 2021.

