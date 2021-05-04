Cornwall Electric rates going up in July

CORNWALL, Ontario – In a media release on Tuesday, May 4 Cornwall Electric announced that it would be increasing its rates by 2.3 per cent on July 1, 2021.

This increase would represent a dollar value increase of $3.20 a month for a customer using 1,000 kWh a month.

“Over the last number of years, Cornwall Electric has maintained fair and reasonable rates pursuant to the terms of its franchise, and rate adjustments have been in line with inflation. During the pandemic, Cornwall Electric is committed to supporting its customers while at the same time addressing the need for the utility to remain financially healthy,” said Jackie Baird, Regional Manager of Cornwall Electric. “And Cornwall Electric remains focused on making decisions in the best interest of the customers.” She said, “Cornwall Electric recognizes its role in working through COVID-19 with its customers, and has taken other steps in order to provide relief during this difficult time.”

While Cornwall Electric did not specify as to why prices were increasing, they did state that their long-term wholesale contract with Hydro Quebec allowed them to continue to provide the lowest rates in the region.

“The longterm contract in place with Hydro Quebec is a wholesale contract and it has and continues to allow Cornwall Electric rates to be one of the lowest in surrounding electrical utilities and will continue to provide rate stability of energy prices and reliable electricity well into the future for their customers,” said Baird.