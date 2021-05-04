Cornwall hires new Deputy Fire Chief

May 4, 2021
Matthew Stephenson. Photo from City of Cornwall.

CORNWALL, Ontario – On Tuesday, May 4 the City of Cornwall announced that it had hired Matthew Stephenson as the new Deputy Chief of the Cornwall Fire Services.

“I am deeply honoured to assume the role of Deputy Fire Chief of Cornwall Fire Services. I look forward to working hard to deliver world-class fire protection services in Cornwall,” said Deputy Chief Stephenson. “Cornwall is a growing city and there is a lot of opportunity here. I am excited to work with Fire Chief Weber, the emergency services team, and the City of Cornwall residents.”

Stephenson comes to Cornwall from the municipality of Strathroy-Caradoc where he served as their fire service’s Deputy Chief as well as Director of Building/Planning and Waste services.

