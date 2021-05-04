New Netflix movie films in Cornwall

CORNWALL, Ontario – The City of Cornwall played host to a film crew on Monday, May 3, who were working on a new Netflix rom-com titled Single All the Way.

“The movie, which centers on a perpetually single gay man and his well-meaning but meddling family, is sure to be one of the biggest hits of this year’s holiday movie rotation, especially given who’s in the cast,” reads a teaser for the movie by Amanda Prahl on Popsugar.”Some of your favorite stars from movie and TV comedies are set to star in the movie, which features tons of beloved rom-com tropes: fake dating, blind dates, quirky families, self-discovery, and more.”

The film stars Michael Urie, Philemon Chambers, and Kathy Najimy and is being directed by Tony Award winning Michael Mayer.

“Last night over 100 movie production staff stayed over night for their last day of shooting a Netflix production today in Cornwall,” reads a statement from Cornwall Mayor Bernadette Clement on her Facebook page on Monday. “This morning, I met with their Location Scout and a Producer. Before shooting here, they had to file an extensive COVID-safety plan and they have dedicated staff to ensure the strict COVID rules are followed. Kevin Lajoie, from our Economic Development department, has been their point person and they were thrilled with how they were received in our city. The Location Scout went to various areas in town and was impressed by the variety of interesting spaces here…we hope that means good things for future business here!”

Single All the Way is scheduled to debut on Netflix in the winter of 2021.