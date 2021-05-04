Teen facing sexual assault charge

Cornwall, ON – A 17-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested on April 30th, 2021 and charged with the following:

· Sexual assault on a person under 16

· Sexual interference

· Invitation to sexual touching on a person under 16

It is alleged between January and April the youth was involved in an intimate relationship with a 13-year-old girl and police were contacted to investigate. On April 30th, 2021, the youth attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court at a later date. His name was not released as per provision of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Frederico Belmonte, 50, of Cornwall was arrested on April 30th, 2021 and charged with two counts of breach of undertaking for failing to sign in to police. He was also charged with breach of probation for failing to keep the peace. It is alleged on April 19 and April 26, the man failed to sign in to police, despite his conditions, and an investigation ensued. On April 30th, 2021, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on May 4th, 2021.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 31-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on April 30th, 2021 and charged with domestic assault. It is alleged during an altercation with his ex-girlfriend, the man assaulted her and police were contacted to investigate. During the investigation, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on July 6th, 2021. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 35-year-old Cornwall woman was arrested on April 30th, 2021 and charged with assault. It is alleged during an altercation with her brother’s ex-girlfriend, she assaulted the woman and police were contacted to investigate. During the investigation, she was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on July 6th, 2021. Her name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Arow James Simon, 29, of Monkland was arrested on April 30th, 2021 and charged with three counts of breach of release order for failing to report to his bail supervision program, failing to live at an approved address, and failing to notify a change of address to the bail supervision program. It is alleged on April 9th, 2021, the man had failed to report to his bail supervision program and an investigation ensued. On April 30th, 2021, he was taken into custody during a traffic stop, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

IMPAIRED

Cornwall, ON – Kirbie Lazore, 30, of Hogansburg, NY was arrested on April 30th, 2021 and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle. It is alleged on April 30th, 2021, the woman was operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drug in the area of Sydney Street. Police conducted a traffic stop and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, she was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on June 29th, 2021.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Zachary Plumadore, 20, of Cornwall was arrested on April 30th, 2021 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged the man breached his probation order and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On April 30th, 2021, he was taken into custody on the strength of the warrant and released to appear in court on June 29th, 2021.

WARRANT, POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE I SUBSTANCE

Cornwall, ON – A 35-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on May 1st, 2021 on the strength of a warrant. He was also charged with possession of a Schedule I substance, being cocaine. It is alleged on February 3rd, 2021, the man assaulted his ex-girlfriend and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On May 1st, 2021, the man was taken into custody on the strength of the warrant during a traffic stop. During this time, the man was found to be allegedly in possession of a quantity of cocaine. He was charged accordingly and released to appear in court on August 10th, 2021. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Amber Turner, 34, of Brockville was arrested on May 1st, 2021 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged the woman failed to attend court on April 13th for a failing to appear for fingerprints offence and a warrant was issued for her arrest. On May 1st, 2021, she was taken into custody on the strength of the warrant and held for a bail hearing.

BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Kristan Hewitt, 28, of Cornwall was arrested on May 2nd, 2021 and charged with breach of undertaking for failing to notify a change of address to police. It is alleged the woman had changed addresses without notifying police and an investigation ensued. On May 2nd, 2021, the woman was located during a traffic stop. She was charged accordingly and released to appear in court on July 8th, 2021.

IMPAIRED, OVER 80

Cornwall, ON – Davis Cook-Lazore, 20, of Akwesasne was arrested on May 2nd, 2021 and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and over 80. It is alleged on May 2nd, the man was operating a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol when the vehicle struck a parked vehicle in the area of Newark Avenue and Thirteenth Street. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, the man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on July 22nd, 2021.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Eric Wilson, 42, of Cornwall was arrested on May 2nd, 2021 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged the man failed to attend court on March 30th, 2021 for a failing to comply offence and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On May 2nd, 2021, he was located by police and taken into custody on the strength of the warrant. The warrant was executed and he was released to appear in court on July 8th, 2021.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Garry Barstch, 48, of Cornwall was arrested on May 2nd, 2021 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged the man failed to attend court on April 8th, 2021 for a breach offence and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On May 2nd, 2021, he was located by police and taken into custody on the strength of the warrant. The warrant was executed and he was released to appear in court on July 8th, 2021.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Angel Dore, 43, of Cornwall was arrested on May 2nd, 2021 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged the woman failed to attend court on March 30th, 2021 for a theft offence and a warrant was issued for her arrest. On May 2nd, 2021, she was located by police and taken into custody on the strength of the warrant. The warrant was executed and she was released to appear in court on July 8th, 2021.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 143 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the weekend (8:00 am Friday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.