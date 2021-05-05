Cornwall becomes a silver level Bicycle Friendly Community

CORNWALL, Ontario – The City of Cornwall has announced that the Share the Road Cycling Coalition (STR) and the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) have ranked Cornwall as a silver level Bicycle Friendly Community.

Five years ago, the City of Cornwall was first recognized as a bronze level Bicycle Friendly Community.

To reach silver, the City explained that it focused on the following key criteria:

bicycle path infrastructure,

signage,

promotion and maps,

youth and adult education,

traffic safety, and

overall community planning.

“City staff and our community partners are delighted to receive this national award,” said Mayor Bernadette Clement. “Cycling has always been a priority for our community. Recent investments towards infrastructure, public education, and cycling tourism have really pushed our city into the spotlight.”

Cornwall is one of ten award winners and one of 50 bicycle friendly communities in Canada.

“There are many paths to becoming a bicycle friendly community for residents and visitors,” said Dr. Subha Ramanathan, Bicycle Friendly Communities Manager at Share the Road Coalition. “Our award program helps communities track their progress, learn from one another, and gain public acknowledgement for their efforts.”