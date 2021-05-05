Cornwall native gets hockey head coaching job in Sweden

By Nick Seebruch
Adam van Ettinger. Submitted photo.

CORNWALL, Ontario – Cornwall native Adam van Ettinger, 22, has been hired as the head coach for the Kungälv U16 hockey team in Kungälv, Sweden.

van Ettinger has a passion for hockey as well as coaching experience, having coached the midget AAA Cornwall Colts, the Seaway Valley Rapids and the Cornwall Colts Junior B team.

van Ettinger also played for the Seaway Valley Rapids as well as the Brockville Braves Midget AAA, JrB and JrA club.

“I’m very excited,” van Ettinger told Seaway News. “It is a great opportunity. Not many people are able to coach hockey in another country and get to be exposed to another culture.”

The team that van Ettinger will be coaching will consist of 15 to 16-year-olds and he will also be helping with the local Kungälv high school hockey program.

“The first thing I’ll want to do is get a feel for the team and see what they’re like,” van Ettinger said. “I want them to be able to play and have fun.”

In an interview with his new team, van Ettinger said that he was excited to help build his players both on and off the ice.

“I am very excited to be able to coach and be part of such an amazing organization like Kungälv,” he said. “I cannot wait to help develop the players not only on the ice but off the ice as well to become well rounded players. I want to create an environment that provides the athletes the opportunity to have fun, learn, develop and be part of a team. I believe in the importance of learning from mistakes. Every failure is an opportunity to learn and grow. I am very excited and cannot wait to get start with the U16 program.”

