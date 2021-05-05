Man arrested for attempted break-in

Note that all charges listed below have yet to be proven in court.

Cornwall, ON – Bradley Filion, 40, of Cornwall was arrested on May 3rd, 2021 and charged with the following:

· Break and enter

· Unauthorized possession of a firearm

· Occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a prohibited weapon

· Carrying concealed weapon

· Carry firearm in a dangerous manner

· Possession of a Schedule I substance x 2 (methamphetamine and ecstasy)

It is alleged on April 17th, 2021, the man attempted to break into a Carleton Street residence and police were contacted to investigate. On May 3rd, 2021, police located the man while exiting a vehicle and took him into custody, at which time he was found to be in possession of a concealed firearm, as well as a quantity of methamphetamine and ecstasy. He was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

FAILING TO ATTEND FOR FINGERPRINTS

Cornwall, ON – Angeline Ceasor, 26, of Cornwall was arrested on May 3rd, 2021 and charged with failing to attend for fingerprints. It is alleged on March 4th, 2021 the woman failed to attend police headquarters for fingerprints and an investigation ensued. On May 3rd, 2021, the woman was located by police. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on July 13th, 2021.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Brandon Lessard, 27, of Cornwall was arrested on May 3rd, 2021 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged on March 19th, 2021 the man failed to attend police headquarters for fingerprints and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On May 3rd, 2021, he was located by police and taken into custody. The warrant was executed and he was released to appear in court on July 22nd, 2021.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 52 calls for service in the City of Cornwall in the last 24 hours (8:00 am yesterday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.