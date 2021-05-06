Cornwall Police Service Chief Danny Aikman announces retirement

CORNWALL, Ontario – Cornwall Police Service (CPS) Chief Danny Aikman has announced that he will retire at the end of the year.

“Today is a significant milestone. I’m announcing my retirement effective the end of my agreement with the Board at the end of 2021,” he said. “After 41 years of police service, I feel now is the right time.”

Aikman became Police Chief at the end of 2018 after his predecessor Dan Parkinson retired. Aikman had previously served as Deputy Chief for 15 years and was the youngest Deputy Chief in the history of the service.

Chief Aikman began his career on Jan. 1, 1981 and is the longest serving CPS member. Accolades that Aikman has been recognized with over the course of his career include being invested as a Member of the Order of Merit of Police Forces in 2011 by the Governor General, being awarded the Police Exemplary Service Medal for forty years of service, and being awarded the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal.

“I want to thank the board for the opportunity to serve as chief. It is not only my honour to serve with this board, but their predecessors who have given me their guidance over the years,” Aikman said.

Mayor Bernadette Clement praised Chief Aikman for his role as police chief, especially during the tumultuous year that was 2020.

“It is an important moment in a persons life, but for a police officer, it is an important moment in the life of a community,” Mayor Clement said. “You have been a respectful and responsive police chief. Your emphasis on communication and listening have been artful. You took on the leadership role with ease, and confidence, and maturity.”

Chief Danny Aikman walked with Mayor Bernadette Clement during the Black Lives Matter march that took place in June of 2020 in Cornwall.

“I’m impressed by your facing of all of these challenges,” she said. “I walked every inch of that march of Black Lives Matter and that was difficult for both of us, difficult for the police force, and difficult for the community. You leaned into that and were able to explain why it was important. On a personal note, I’ll always be thankful for that.”

Cornwall’s Deputy Chief Shawna Spowart also thanked Chief Aikman for his service and his support of her.

“The reason why I am here is because of Danny Aikman. He hired me and mentored me for all of these years,” said Spowart.

The Cornwall Police Service Board will now undertake the task of hiring a replacement for Aikman.