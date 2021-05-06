Sibling dispute leads to arrest

The charges listed below have yet to be proven in court.

Cornwall, ON – A 25-year-old Cornwall woman was arrested on May 4th, 2021 and charged with three counts of breach of undertaking for contacting her sister, attending her residence, and contacting her sisters boyfriend. It is alleged on May 4th, the woman attended her sister’s residence, despite the conditions of her undertaking. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The woman was taken into custody after a brief struggle, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on July 13th, 2021. Her name was not released as it would identify the victims in the matter.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Andrea Costanzi, 43, of Ottawa was arrested on May 4th, 2021 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged the man failed to attend court on March 9th, 2021 for a mischief offence and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On May 4th, 2021, a member of the Cornwall Police Service attended Limoges as the man had been taken into custody on the strength of Cornwall’s warrant. The warrant was executed and he was held in custody to await a bail hearing.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – A 17-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested on May 4th, 2021 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged the youth failed to attend court on April 28th, 2021 for a break and enter offence and a warrant was issued for her arrest. On May 4th, 2021, the youth attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. She was taken into custody on the strength of the warrant and released to appear in court at a later date. Her name was not released as per provision of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

SHOPLIFTING

Cornwall, ON – Andre Fontaine, 52, of Cornwall was arrested on May 4th, 2021 and charged with theft under $5000. It is alleged on May 3rd, 2021, the man attended a Ninth Street business and removed merchandise, making no attempt to pay for the items as he left the store. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On May 4th, 2021, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on July 13th, 2021.

POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE I SUBSTANCE

Cornwall, ON – Natalie Cole, 29, of Akwesasne was arrested on May 4th, 2021 and charged with possession of a Schedule I substance. It is alleged while responding to an unrelated matter, the woman was located in possession of a quantity of purple fentanyl. An investigation ensued and the woman was subsequently taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on July 13th, 2021.

MISCHIEF UNDER $5000

Cornwall, ON – Justin Holden, 34, of Cornwall was arrested on May 4th, 2021 and charged with mischief under $5000. It is alleged on May 4th, the man attended a Pitt Street business and damaged a monument outside of the business. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on July 13th, 2021.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Kevin Ouellet, 36, of St. Jerome, QC was arrested on May 4th, 2021 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged the man failed to attend court for a break and enter on May 18, 2017 and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On May 4th, 2021, a member of the Cornwall Police Service attended Montreal, as the man was in custody on an unrelated matter. The warrant was executed and he was held in custody to await a bail hearing.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 65 calls for service in the City of Cornwall in the last 24 hours (8:00 am yesterday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.