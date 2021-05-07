Morbern named one of Canada’s best managed companies second year running

May 7, 2021 — Changed at 13 h 58 min on May 7, 2021
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Morbern's Best Managed Award presentation from 2020, pre-pandemic. Pictured from left-to-right are Steven Kim, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce; Dennis Wait, Deloitte; Mark Bloomfield Morbern CEO; Eric Lamontagne, Morbern President. Submitted photo.

CORNWALL, Ontario – Cornwall based company Morbern has been named one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies by Canada’s Best Managed Companies organization for the second year in a row.

“It is such an honor to be included with this select group of companies,” said Morbern CEO Mark Bloomfield. “I couldn’t be more proud of the entire Morbern team for achieving this recognition for two consecutive years. If you think about the obstacles that we had to overcome during the past 12 months, this is truly a remarkable accomplishment.”

Canada’s Best Managed Companies is a joint venture between Deloitte, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Smith School of Business, TMX and Canadian Business Magazine. Canada’s Best Managed Companies must have an annual revenue over $25 million and are ranked based on strategy, capability, commitment and return on investment.

