Seven charged after anti-mask protest

Cornwall, ON – As a result of an ongoing investigation into a protest that occurred on May 1st, 2021, seven organizers are being charged and are being issued Provincial Offences Act Summonses for the following offences:

• Fail to comply with subsection 9.1 (2) or (3) or with a continued section 7.0.2 order, contrary to Section 10(1)(a) of the Reopening Ontario Act;

• Hosting or organizing a public event where the number of people in attendance exceeds the number permitted, contrary to Section 10.1(1) of the Reopening Ontario Act.

The individuals will appear in provincial court on July 13th, 2021. Their names were not released as the CPS does not release the names of individuals charged with provincial offences.