Woman facing Public Mischief charge

Cornwall, ON – A 34-year-old Cornwall woman was arrested on May 5th, 2021 and charged with public mischief. It is alleged on March 24th, 2021, the woman contacted police to report an incident involving her daughter, which was later determined to be unfounded. An investigation ensued and on May 5th, 2021, she was taken into custody. The woman was charged accordingly and released to appear in court on July 8th, 2021. Her name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Trey Bobb, 24, of Cornwall was arrested on May 5th, 2021 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged the man failed to attend court on April 6th, 2021 for an impaired offence and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On May 5th, 2021, the man attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. He was taken into custody on the strength of the warrant and released to appear in court on July 8th, 2021.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – James White, 69, of Akwesasne was arrested on May 5th, 2021 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged the man failed to attend court on April 29th, 2021 for an assault offence and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On May 5th, 2021, the man was taken into custody on the strength of the warrant while stopped at the Port of Entry. The warrant was executed and he was released to appear in court on July 8th, 2021.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 63 calls for service in the City of Cornwall in the last 24 hours (8:00 am yesterday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.