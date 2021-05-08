Teen charged for taking a car without permission

Cornwall, ON – A 14-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested on May 6th, 2021 and charged with two counts of take motor vehicle without consent. He was also charged with breach of release order for failing to abide by his curfew and reside at a certain address, while abiding by house rules. It is alleged on two occasions between May 4-6, 2021, the youth took a motor vehicle that did not belong to him and failed to abide by his conditions. Police were contacted and took the youth into custody. He was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as per provision of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

FAIL TO ATTEND FOR FINGERPRINTS

Cornwall, ON – Christian Legault-Collison, 20, of Cornwall was arrested on May 6th, 2021 and charged with failing to attend for fingerprints. It is alleged on April 21st, 2021, the man failed to attend police headquarters for fingerprints and an investigation ensued. On May 6th, 2021, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on July 22nd, 2021.

THEFT UNDER $5000, MISCHIEF UNDER $5000, UTTERING THREATS, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Mitchell Berube, 26, of Cornwall was arrested on May 6th, 2021 and charged with theft under $5000, mischief under $5000, uttering threats and breach of probation for failing to keep the peace. It is alleged on May 5th, 2021, the man attended an assisted living facility and made threats to harm an employee, damaged a mirror, and took a quantity of medication that did not belong to him before leaving the building. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On May 6th, 2021, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

CAUSING A DISTURBANCE, FALSE FIRE ALARM, ASSAULT POLICE

Cornwall, ON – Barbara Cleary, 71, of Cornwall was arrested on May 6th, 2021 and charged with causing a disturbance, false fire alarm and assault police. It is alleged on May 6th, 2021, the woman pulled the fire alarm in her apartment building when no fire was present. Police attended and observed the woman allegedly causing a disturbance by yelling and screaming. The woman was taken into custody, at which time she assaulted a police officer. She was charged accordingly and released to appear in court on July 22nd, 2021.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 65 calls for service in the City of Cornwall in the last 24 hours (8:00 am yesterday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.