Spring and Summer Training Programs now Open for Intake

Cornwall Ontario – Looking to add more skills to your resume so that you can land that dream job?

The Eastern Ontario Training Board is offering five different training programs this spring and summer, with the first class scheduled to begin at the end of this month.

“The objective each program is to offer a hands on experience for students to gain fundamental knowledge of basic work practices in order to help them become confident and competent in the workplace,” says Kimberly Hamilton, Operations Manager at Eastern Ontario Training Board. “We can also help them with work placements and there are incentives for local employers to hire our graduates.

The five programs are delivered in partnership with Job Zone d’emploi, GIAG, Tri-County Literacy, Transport Training Centres of Canada and St. Lawrence College. Detailed information is available on each course:

Each course offers a combination of instruction in technical skills, certification and pre-employment an soft skills. EOTB will assist participants in securing employment within the sector.

For each course, EOTB will purchase training on behalf of eligible candidates. Additional supports and resources may be also be available.

Interested candidates should call Job Zone d’emploi at 613-933-9675 or GIAG at 613-525-1522